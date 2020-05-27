All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

2614 Adelbert Avenue

2614 Adelbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Adelbert Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
HURRY UP and apply for the Limited Offer of $300.00 Move-in discount for a complete application submitted on or before October 1st, 2019!
Book a showing now! Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,200-square-foot duplex. This unfurnished duplex unit is located on the friendly Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.

It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and on-street parking. Its bright and airy interior has hardwood/ carpeted/tile floor (bathroom) floor, recessed/suspended lightings, large windows and glass doors that bathed the rooms in natural light during daytime.

The lovely kitchen has fine white-painted wood cabinets and drawers with ample storage, ceramic countertop with backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, oven/range, stove, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are bright and comfy spaces for a good nights rest. Its neat bathrooms, meanwhile, are furnished with flush toilets, medicine cabinet, two vanity cabinets, and two shower curtain-partitioned shower/tub combos. A centralized air conditioning and electric, forced-air heating serve as its climate control. There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry needs.

A nice fenced front and backyard, two decks, and lawn make it more a welcoming abode for the renters to relax and have fun hanging out with the family or friends outside. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard. There are storage spaces on the bottom floor of the unit that the tenants can use.

Near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Park, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Schools, Recreational Area, etc.

Pets are allowed with a $500 deposit per pet.

Tenant pays for the gas, electricity, cable, Internet, water, and sewage. The landlord's responsible utilities: gardening and landscaping.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FVjnszm4i8R

Nearby parks: Crystal Street Bike Park, Rattlesnake Park, and Glenhurst Park.

Nearby Sc

(RLNE5140439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Adelbert Avenue have any available units?
2614 Adelbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Adelbert Avenue have?
Some of 2614 Adelbert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Adelbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Adelbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Adelbert Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 Adelbert Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2614 Adelbert Avenue offer parking?
No, 2614 Adelbert Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2614 Adelbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2614 Adelbert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Adelbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 2614 Adelbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Adelbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2614 Adelbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Adelbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Adelbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.
