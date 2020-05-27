2614 Adelbert Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

HURRY UP and apply for the Limited Offer of $300.00 Move-in discount for a complete application submitted on or before October 1st, 2019!

Book a showing now! Come and see for yourself this lovely 1,200-square-foot duplex. This unfurnished duplex unit is located on the friendly Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles.



It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and on-street parking. Its bright and airy interior has hardwood/ carpeted/tile floor (bathroom) floor, recessed/suspended lightings, large windows and glass doors that bathed the rooms in natural light during daytime.



The lovely kitchen has fine white-painted wood cabinets and drawers with ample storage, ceramic countertop with backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, oven/range, stove, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are bright and comfy spaces for a good nights rest. Its neat bathrooms, meanwhile, are furnished with flush toilets, medicine cabinet, two vanity cabinets, and two shower curtain-partitioned shower/tub combos. A centralized air conditioning and electric, forced-air heating serve as its climate control. There are an in-unit washer and dryer available for laundry needs.



A nice fenced front and backyard, two decks, and lawn make it more a welcoming abode for the renters to relax and have fun hanging out with the family or friends outside. No worries, the owner will take care of the yard. There are storage spaces on the bottom floor of the unit that the tenants can use.



Near public transportation, Business Center, Shopping Center, Park, Food and Restaurants, Sports Center, Schools, Recreational Area, etc.



Pets are allowed with a $500 deposit per pet.



Tenant pays for the gas, electricity, cable, Internet, water, and sewage. The landlord's responsible utilities: gardening and landscaping.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FVjnszm4i8R



Nearby parks: Crystal Street Bike Park, Rattlesnake Park, and Glenhurst Park.



