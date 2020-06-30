2610 S. Halm Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Spanish Home In Prestigious Reynier Village - Spanish revival home with gated porch, bubbling fountain, and private driveway. Exudes traditional charm and architectural detail that you must see to believe, hardwood floors, coved ceilings, curved archways, antique lighting, stained glass and HVAC. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Huge master with attached bath and French doors open to a lushly landscaped backyard with tiled patio perfect for entertaining. Formal dining room could also be used as third bedroom. Chef's kitchen with vintage stove and butcher-block countertops. Separate laundry room and California basement. Bonus room currently used as an office opens to a private sunken patio with outdoor fireplace. 2-car garage with shelving and workbench would make a great studio or workshop. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the prestigious Reynier Village, minutes to Culver City's trendy Arts District, light rail station



(RLNE5437104)