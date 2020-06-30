All apartments in Los Angeles
2610 S. Halm Ave.

2610 South Halm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2610 South Halm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Spanish Home In Prestigious Reynier Village - Spanish revival home with gated porch, bubbling fountain, and private driveway. Exudes traditional charm and architectural detail that you must see to believe, hardwood floors, coved ceilings, curved archways, antique lighting, stained glass and HVAC. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Huge master with attached bath and French doors open to a lushly landscaped backyard with tiled patio perfect for entertaining. Formal dining room could also be used as third bedroom. Chef's kitchen with vintage stove and butcher-block countertops. Separate laundry room and California basement. Bonus room currently used as an office opens to a private sunken patio with outdoor fireplace. 2-car garage with shelving and workbench would make a great studio or workshop. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in the prestigious Reynier Village, minutes to Culver City's trendy Arts District, light rail station

(RLNE5437104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 S. Halm Ave. have any available units?
2610 S. Halm Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 S. Halm Ave. have?
Some of 2610 S. Halm Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 S. Halm Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2610 S. Halm Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 S. Halm Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 S. Halm Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2610 S. Halm Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2610 S. Halm Ave. offers parking.
Does 2610 S. Halm Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 S. Halm Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 S. Halm Ave. have a pool?
No, 2610 S. Halm Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2610 S. Halm Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2610 S. Halm Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 S. Halm Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 S. Halm Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

