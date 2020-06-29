2601 Ivan Hill Terr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Available 07/01/20 Furnished Modern 3 Bedroom View Home in Silverlake - Property Id: 252986



*LEASE TERM TO BE 3 TO 6 MONTHS AND MONTH TO MONTH THEREAFTER



*PROPERTY COMES FURNISHED (SOME OUTDOOR FURNITURE DOES NOT MATCH THE PICTURES)



This Modern Ivanhoe district home built in 2006 is a rare find. Upscale, located on a secluded cul-de-sac. This well maintained, 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home checks all the boxes. Enter to soaring ceilings, warm wood grain accent wall, & an open concept living space w/ fireplace & views. The smartly designed kitchen features a cooktop island with Viking stove, perfect for entertaining. Or relax with a glass of wine on the balcony taking in the view.



The oversized backyard has been well purposed with an entertaining area, flat grassy yard, & privacy hedges on all sides. There's also a direct access, 2 car garage with a pass-through utility room. This modern masterpiece is ideally located within close proximity to the Reservoir, Wolfdown, Edendale Grill & Whole Foods 365 Market.



Discounts can be given to those who pay rent in advance.

