2601 Ivan Hill Terr

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Furnished Modern 3 Bedroom View Home in Silverlake - Property Id: 252986
*LEASE TERM TO BE 3 TO 6 MONTHS AND MONTH TO MONTH THEREAFTER
*PROPERTY COMES FURNISHED (SOME OUTDOOR FURNITURE DOES NOT MATCH THE PICTURES)
This Modern Ivanhoe district home built in 2006 is a rare find. Upscale, located on a secluded cul-de-sac. This well maintained, 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home checks all the boxes. Enter to soaring ceilings, warm wood grain accent wall, & an open concept living space w/ fireplace & views. The smartly designed kitchen features a cooktop island with Viking stove, perfect for entertaining. Or relax with a glass of wine on the balcony taking in the view.
The oversized backyard has been well purposed with an entertaining area, flat grassy yard, & privacy hedges on all sides. There's also a direct access, 2 car garage with a pass-through utility room. This modern masterpiece is ideally located within close proximity to the Reservoir, Wolfdown, Edendale Grill & Whole Foods 365 Market.
Discounts can be given to those who pay rent in advance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252986
Property Id 252986
(RLNE5856349)