Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:11 AM

2601 Ivan Hill Terr

2601 Ivan Hill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Ivan Hill Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/01/20 Furnished Modern 3 Bedroom View Home in Silverlake - Property Id: 252986

*LEASE TERM TO BE 3 TO 6 MONTHS AND MONTH TO MONTH THEREAFTER

*PROPERTY COMES FURNISHED (SOME OUTDOOR FURNITURE DOES NOT MATCH THE PICTURES)

This Modern Ivanhoe district home built in 2006 is a rare find. Upscale, located on a secluded cul-de-sac. This well maintained, 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home checks all the boxes. Enter to soaring ceilings, warm wood grain accent wall, & an open concept living space w/ fireplace & views. The smartly designed kitchen features a cooktop island with Viking stove, perfect for entertaining. Or relax with a glass of wine on the balcony taking in the view.

The oversized backyard has been well purposed with an entertaining area, flat grassy yard, & privacy hedges on all sides. There's also a direct access, 2 car garage with a pass-through utility room. This modern masterpiece is ideally located within close proximity to the Reservoir, Wolfdown, Edendale Grill & Whole Foods 365 Market.

Discounts can be given to those who pay rent in advance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252986
Property Id 252986

(RLNE5856349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Ivan Hill Terr have any available units?
2601 Ivan Hill Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Ivan Hill Terr have?
Some of 2601 Ivan Hill Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Ivan Hill Terr currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Ivan Hill Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Ivan Hill Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 Ivan Hill Terr is pet friendly.
Does 2601 Ivan Hill Terr offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Ivan Hill Terr offers parking.
Does 2601 Ivan Hill Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 Ivan Hill Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Ivan Hill Terr have a pool?
No, 2601 Ivan Hill Terr does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Ivan Hill Terr have accessible units?
No, 2601 Ivan Hill Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Ivan Hill Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Ivan Hill Terr has units with dishwashers.

