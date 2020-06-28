25920 Sandstone Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90710 Harbor City
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Beautiful end unit in the popular gated "Stonehaven" community in Harbor City. Very quiet interior location. Bright End Unit and largest floor plan in complex. Three bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and one bedroom downstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
