25920 Sandstone Ln
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:56 PM

25920 Sandstone Ln

25920 Sandstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

25920 Sandstone Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful end unit in the popular gated "Stonehaven" community in Harbor City. Very quiet interior location. Bright End Unit and largest floor plan in complex. Three bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths and one bedroom downstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25920 Sandstone Ln have any available units?
25920 Sandstone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 25920 Sandstone Ln have?
Some of 25920 Sandstone Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25920 Sandstone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
25920 Sandstone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25920 Sandstone Ln pet-friendly?
No, 25920 Sandstone Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 25920 Sandstone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 25920 Sandstone Ln offers parking.
Does 25920 Sandstone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25920 Sandstone Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25920 Sandstone Ln have a pool?
No, 25920 Sandstone Ln does not have a pool.
Does 25920 Sandstone Ln have accessible units?
No, 25920 Sandstone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 25920 Sandstone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25920 Sandstone Ln has units with dishwashers.
