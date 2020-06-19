All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2587 Riverside Terrace
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

2587 Riverside Terrace

2587 Riverside Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2587 Riverside Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Silver Lake Hillside Home - Property Id: 121868

Cottage style multi unit separate 1 Bed/ 1 Bath gated Silver Lake Hillside home. Recently renovated and has tile kitchen counter, tile kitchen and dining area floor, tile bathroom floor. Hardwood floor
in living and bedroom. Recessed lights, and new stainless steel sink, double pane insulated windows throughout, and ceiling fan in living and bedroom. Features a Jacuzzi tub, gas range/oven, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, a window A/C unit and an electric wall heater.Upgrades include a high speed internet connection data line (Cat5). Street parking only available and plentiful. Will also be listing the home just above when renovations are complete sometime next month (2587 1/2 Riverside Terrace @ $2300/month). This separate home features additional square footage with hillside view, private room with washer/dryer hookups and storage, and a private wood fence back patio area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121868
Property Id 121868

(RLNE4887995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2587 Riverside Terrace have any available units?
2587 Riverside Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2587 Riverside Terrace have?
Some of 2587 Riverside Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2587 Riverside Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2587 Riverside Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2587 Riverside Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2587 Riverside Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2587 Riverside Terrace offer parking?
No, 2587 Riverside Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2587 Riverside Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2587 Riverside Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2587 Riverside Terrace have a pool?
No, 2587 Riverside Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2587 Riverside Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2587 Riverside Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2587 Riverside Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2587 Riverside Terrace has units with dishwashers.
