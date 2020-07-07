All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:54 AM

2571 Cordelia Road

2571 Cordelia Road · No Longer Available
Location

2571 Cordelia Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 br and 2 1/2 bath single family home available for short term rentals. The property is located in 90049 West Los Angeles, California with view of the south bay and ocean. It is furnished and available immediately. It has a pool and private backyard, 2 car garage, large eat in kitchen, large master with en suite with tub and separate shower, 2 sinks, walk in closet. Fireplace in large living room with view of pool. 3 additional bedrooms of good size and second full bathroom. Powder room downstairs. Brand new floors and paint throughout.

Close to UCLA, Santa Monica beaches, hiking and biking trails,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 Cordelia Road have any available units?
2571 Cordelia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2571 Cordelia Road have?
Some of 2571 Cordelia Road's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 Cordelia Road currently offering any rent specials?
2571 Cordelia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 Cordelia Road pet-friendly?
No, 2571 Cordelia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2571 Cordelia Road offer parking?
Yes, 2571 Cordelia Road offers parking.
Does 2571 Cordelia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2571 Cordelia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 Cordelia Road have a pool?
Yes, 2571 Cordelia Road has a pool.
Does 2571 Cordelia Road have accessible units?
No, 2571 Cordelia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 Cordelia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2571 Cordelia Road does not have units with dishwashers.

