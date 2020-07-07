2571 Cordelia Road

Amenities

4 br and 2 1/2 bath single family home available for short term rentals. The property is located in 90049 West Los Angeles, California with view of the south bay and ocean. It is furnished and available immediately. It has a pool and private backyard, 2 car garage, large eat in kitchen, large master with en suite with tub and separate shower, 2 sinks, walk in closet. Fireplace in large living room with view of pool. 3 additional bedrooms of good size and second full bathroom. Powder room downstairs. Brand new floors and paint throughout.



Close to UCLA, Santa Monica beaches, hiking and biking trails,