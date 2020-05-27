All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 257 South SPRING Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
257 South SPRING Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

257 South SPRING Street

257 South Spring Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

257 South Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Chic historic New York style loft in the highly sought after Douglas Building. Unique architectural features include high ceilings, beautiful exposed brick walls, restored double-hung windows, historic tile and hardwood flooring, state-of-the-art Poggenpohl kitchen and Waterworks bathroom. The Douglas Building Lofts are one of the few remaining treasures of Los Angeles' 19th century architecture. The blend of historic architecture and modern luxury makes this loft a must see. The Douglas Building resides in the Historic Core of downtown Los Angeles and is conveniently located near Grand Central Market, Civic Center/Grand Park Station, Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Broad and Blue Bottle Coffee. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 South SPRING Street have any available units?
257 South SPRING Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 South SPRING Street have?
Some of 257 South SPRING Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 South SPRING Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 South SPRING Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 South SPRING Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 South SPRING Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 257 South SPRING Street offer parking?
No, 257 South SPRING Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 South SPRING Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 South SPRING Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 South SPRING Street have a pool?
No, 257 South SPRING Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 South SPRING Street have accessible units?
No, 257 South SPRING Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 South SPRING Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 South SPRING Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College