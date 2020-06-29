257 S. Kenmore Avenue.

Amenities

Perfect Location. Perfectly Priced!Centrally located minutes to Hollywood & Downtown, Close to Shopping, Public Transportation,Minutes from 110and101 Freeways. -$40 application fee Non-permitted street parking..

Newly renovated two bedroom apartment with fully equipped kitchen in a historic four story brick building.

Amenities: New Vanities, Ceiling Fans, Tiled Kitchen/Bath, Street Parking, Garbage Disposals, On-Site Laundry Facility.

Utilities: Water,Trash,Gas.

Appliances: Refrigerator,Stove, Garbage Disposal.

Parking: Street.

