All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
257 S. Kenmore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
257 S. Kenmore Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

257 S. Kenmore Avenue

257 South Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

257 South Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Perfect Location. Perfectly Priced!Centrally located minutes to Hollywood &amp; Downtown, Close to Shopping, Public Transportation,Minutes from 110and101 Freeways. -$40 application fee Non-permitted street parking..
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment with fully equipped kitchen in a historic four story brick building.
Amenities: New Vanities, Ceiling Fans, Tiled Kitchen/Bath, Street Parking, Garbage Disposals, On-Site Laundry Facility.
Utilities: Water,Trash,Gas.
Appliances: Refrigerator,Stove, Garbage Disposal.
Parking: Street.
http://ismrem.com/830/kenmoreapartments-apartments-for-rent/los-angeles/90004/0-bed-1-bath

IT490201 - IT49IS830

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 257 S. Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
257 S. Kenmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 S. Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 257 S. Kenmore Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 S. Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
257 S. Kenmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 S. Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 257 S. Kenmore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 257 S. Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 257 S. Kenmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 257 S. Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 S. Kenmore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 S. Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 257 S. Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 257 S. Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 257 S. Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 257 S. Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 S. Kenmore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College