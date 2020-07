Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

Charming single family home in the heart of Venice! Two bedroom one bath home features open living room, original hardwood floors, washer/dryer, garage and tons of natural light. Private front and back yard make it the perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing! Located on a quiet street with easy access to all Venice and Marina del Rey have to offer.