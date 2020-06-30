All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2555 GREENVALLEY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2555 GREENVALLEY Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2555 GREENVALLEY Road

2555 Greenvalley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2555 Greenvalley Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Special secluded retreat on gated semi-private drive. Charming hacienda with private saltwater pool. Furnished with three recently done bathrooms. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the tree shaded patios with barbecue and fire pit or relax in the sunny privacy of your pool. Chef's kitchen with skylights opens to breakfast room and large family room with beautiful wood ceiling, double doors opening out to yard on one side and pool on the other. Living room with wood-beamed ceiling and fireplace. Large master bedroom has double doors opening to grassy yard and en-suite bath. Two other family bedrooms plus two baths complete the floor plan. Wonderland school district. Call Deedee Howard for showings: 310-780-7676. Or email at DHoward@TheAgencyRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 GREENVALLEY Road have any available units?
2555 GREENVALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 GREENVALLEY Road have?
Some of 2555 GREENVALLEY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 GREENVALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
2555 GREENVALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 GREENVALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 2555 GREENVALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2555 GREENVALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 2555 GREENVALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 2555 GREENVALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2555 GREENVALLEY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 GREENVALLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 2555 GREENVALLEY Road has a pool.
Does 2555 GREENVALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 2555 GREENVALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 GREENVALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 GREENVALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College