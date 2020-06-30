2555 GREENVALLEY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill

Special secluded retreat on gated semi-private drive. Charming hacienda with private saltwater pool. Furnished with three recently done bathrooms. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the tree shaded patios with barbecue and fire pit or relax in the sunny privacy of your pool. Chef's kitchen with skylights opens to breakfast room and large family room with beautiful wood ceiling, double doors opening out to yard on one side and pool on the other. Living room with wood-beamed ceiling and fireplace. Large master bedroom has double doors opening to grassy yard and en-suite bath. Two other family bedrooms plus two baths complete the floor plan. Wonderland school district. Call Deedee Howard for showings: 310-780-7676. Or email at DHoward@TheAgencyRE.com