2553 DEARBORN Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

City view home high above the street in Beachwood Canyon has large, open spaces with excellent privacy and well separated bedrooms. Big living room with fireplace and an open dining room extending into the large kitchen. A separate laundry room and pantry are beyond the kitchen. All three bedrooms are on the second floor, each with great views and good closet space. A large rear patio extends the width of the property and a deck on each floor wraps around the home. Direct access three car garage plus storage on the first level. Minutes to Beachwood Village, Metro Rail, shops and cafes. Extremely clean and ready to move in.