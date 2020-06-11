255 N UNION APT. 9

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

MID CENTURY BEAUTY! JUST RENOVATED SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM - PRIVATE BALCONY - SLEEK, MODERN KITCHEN- PARKING-GREAT LOCATION!

Recently renovated huge 1B with brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher. You?ll love the luxury of your high ceilings, beautiful dark hardwoods, oodles of cabinet space, and split a/c too! Love having people over? This place is perfect for cooking and entertaining.

This little gem is a bunny hop to Echo Park?s awesome Lake, restaurants, coffee houses, bars, shops and music venues - and all the goodies of Silverlake are close too!

The ramp to the 101 / 110 is literally right down the street! You can see it, but not hear it, so perfect!

Is it a beautiful day out? It usually is so head to Elysian Park or Downtown to The Broad! Both are a little over a mile away - that?s 5 min in the car, about 12 on a bike!

Such a great neighborhood near so many hidden hangouts like Brite Spot Diner, Hungry Pig, Tribal Cafe, Square One at The Boathouse, Sage Bistro, Mohawk Bend, The Echo....

Not to mention, Griffith Park, The LA River bike path, Dodger Stadium, Chinatown, Los Feliz and Frogtown are all about 15 minutes away. Get season tickets to the Ahmanson Theatre, the Kings, Rams AND the Dodgers!

Can?t decide where to go? That?s ok - you can sit out on the balcony with a French press and figure out if you even need to go outside.

This awesome space won\'t stay empty long!



Pets Considered

1 Year Minimum Lease

1 Month Security Deposit

Water Paid by Owner

Gas, Electric & Garbage Paid by Tenant

Parking Included