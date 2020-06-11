All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
255 N UNION APT. 9
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

255 N UNION APT. 9

255 N Union Ave · No Longer Available
Location

255 N Union Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
MID CENTURY BEAUTY! JUST RENOVATED SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM - PRIVATE BALCONY - SLEEK, MODERN KITCHEN- PARKING-GREAT LOCATION!
Recently renovated huge 1B with brand new stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher. You?ll love the luxury of your high ceilings, beautiful dark hardwoods, oodles of cabinet space, and split a/c too! Love having people over? This place is perfect for cooking and entertaining.
This little gem is a bunny hop to Echo Park?s awesome Lake, restaurants, coffee houses, bars, shops and music venues - and all the goodies of Silverlake are close too!
The ramp to the 101 / 110 is literally right down the street! You can see it, but not hear it, so perfect!
Is it a beautiful day out? It usually is so head to Elysian Park or Downtown to The Broad! Both are a little over a mile away - that?s 5 min in the car, about 12 on a bike!
Such a great neighborhood near so many hidden hangouts like Brite Spot Diner, Hungry Pig, Tribal Cafe, Square One at The Boathouse, Sage Bistro, Mohawk Bend, The Echo....
Not to mention, Griffith Park, The LA River bike path, Dodger Stadium, Chinatown, Los Feliz and Frogtown are all about 15 minutes away. Get season tickets to the Ahmanson Theatre, the Kings, Rams AND the Dodgers!
Can?t decide where to go? That?s ok - you can sit out on the balcony with a French press and figure out if you even need to go outside.
This awesome space won\'t stay empty long!

Pets Considered
1 Year Minimum Lease
1 Month Security Deposit
Water Paid by Owner
Gas, Electric & Garbage Paid by Tenant
Parking Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 N UNION APT. 9 have any available units?
255 N UNION APT. 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 N UNION APT. 9 have?
Some of 255 N UNION APT. 9's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 N UNION APT. 9 currently offering any rent specials?
255 N UNION APT. 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 N UNION APT. 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 N UNION APT. 9 is pet friendly.
Does 255 N UNION APT. 9 offer parking?
Yes, 255 N UNION APT. 9 offers parking.
Does 255 N UNION APT. 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 N UNION APT. 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 N UNION APT. 9 have a pool?
No, 255 N UNION APT. 9 does not have a pool.
Does 255 N UNION APT. 9 have accessible units?
No, 255 N UNION APT. 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 255 N UNION APT. 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 N UNION APT. 9 has units with dishwashers.

