2544 PARK OAK Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous furnished lease in the Los Feliz Oaks. This lovely gated home was masterfully rebuilt in 2003 with attention to every detail. The downstairs features an expansive open living room and dining area with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and French doors opening to a large grassy backyard. The kitchen is chic and stylish with everything a gourmet chef could desire. There are two generous bedroom suites downstairs each with its own uniquely crafted ambiance. Upstairs, the expansive master suite boasts its own fireplace and a large master bath that is luxurious and stunningly designed. This home is offered beautifully furnished with eclectic and quality pieces throughout.