Los Angeles, CA
2544 PARK OAK Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

2544 PARK OAK Drive

2544 Park Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2544 Park Oak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous furnished lease in the Los Feliz Oaks. This lovely gated home was masterfully rebuilt in 2003 with attention to every detail. The downstairs features an expansive open living room and dining area with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and French doors opening to a large grassy backyard. The kitchen is chic and stylish with everything a gourmet chef could desire. There are two generous bedroom suites downstairs each with its own uniquely crafted ambiance. Upstairs, the expansive master suite boasts its own fireplace and a large master bath that is luxurious and stunningly designed. This home is offered beautifully furnished with eclectic and quality pieces throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 PARK OAK Drive have any available units?
2544 PARK OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 PARK OAK Drive have?
Some of 2544 PARK OAK Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 PARK OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2544 PARK OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 PARK OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2544 PARK OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2544 PARK OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2544 PARK OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 2544 PARK OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 PARK OAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 PARK OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 2544 PARK OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2544 PARK OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2544 PARK OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 PARK OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2544 PARK OAK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
