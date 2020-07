Amenities

This bright 2Bd/1Ba apartment, in a Triplex, is located in prime Rancho Park neighborhood. Situated at the back of the property, this stand-alone private unit includes 1-car garage with private entrance, washer & dryer hook-ups, refrigerator and stove. The apartment also has been newly painted with new carpeting. Just one block to restaurants, shopping, Expo-Line station and home to the future Google Creative Offices.