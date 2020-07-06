2526 Thurman Avenue

Amenities

**NOTE** We do not charge an application fee and WILL NOT collect any money without an in-person meeting and signed lease. -Brian Haydel 909-208-1208



This home boasts two large (14x14) bedrooms upstairs and a third (9x10) bedroom or office downstairs. Upstairs master bedroom has ensuite bathroom and balcony facing West and overlooking the Baldwin Hills. Brand new construction with engineered wood flooring, quartz countertops, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, and in unit laundry. Enjoy the convenience of a one car garage and the peace of a private backyard with concrete patio and artificial turf. Pets considered. The home is prewired for cable or super fast fiber optic internet.



Home is in the hot West Adams neighborhood, close to is close to Downtown Culver City, Expo line stations, The Platform, Culver Steps, new Amazon, HBO, Apple and Netflix HQ's and plenty of new shops and restaurants. A new "Grove" like development blocks away called 'Cumulus' is under construction and just announced a Whole Foods opening early 2020.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.