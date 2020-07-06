All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 5 2020 at 7:43 AM

2526 Thurman Avenue

2526 Thurman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Thurman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
**NOTE** We do not charge an application fee and WILL NOT collect any money without an in-person meeting and signed lease. -Brian Haydel 909-208-1208

This home boasts two large (14x14) bedrooms upstairs and a third (9x10) bedroom or office downstairs. Upstairs master bedroom has ensuite bathroom and balcony facing West and overlooking the Baldwin Hills. Brand new construction with engineered wood flooring, quartz countertops, Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, and in unit laundry. Enjoy the convenience of a one car garage and the peace of a private backyard with concrete patio and artificial turf. Pets considered. The home is prewired for cable or super fast fiber optic internet.

Home is in the hot West Adams neighborhood, close to is close to Downtown Culver City, Expo line stations, The Platform, Culver Steps, new Amazon, HBO, Apple and Netflix HQ's and plenty of new shops and restaurants. A new "Grove" like development blocks away called 'Cumulus' is under construction and just announced a Whole Foods opening early 2020.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Thurman Avenue have any available units?
2526 Thurman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Thurman Avenue have?
Some of 2526 Thurman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Thurman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Thurman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Thurman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 Thurman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2526 Thurman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Thurman Avenue offers parking.
Does 2526 Thurman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Thurman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Thurman Avenue have a pool?
No, 2526 Thurman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Thurman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2526 Thurman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Thurman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 Thurman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

