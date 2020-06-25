2524 Federal Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

West L.A. House for Lease - *$4,300.00/month rent less $100.00 Rent Concession each month for the first 12-months = $4,200.00/month!



A rare opportunity to lease a recently remodeled three-bedroom, two-bathroom family home located in convenient West Los Angeles (east of Barrington Ave, south of the 10 FWY; off Gateway Blvd. and Pearl Pl.) close to Santa Monica.

- Large, sunny living room with original, decorative fire place and adjoining dining area.

- Kitchen with new quartz countertops and island, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator (negotiable)

- Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted.

- Spacious master suite with French doors that open onto trellised patio and landscaped backyard.

- Plenty of storage throughout including hallway and bedroom closets.

- Laundry room with washer and dryer (without warranty) adjacent to kitchen.

- Two-car (detached) garage for parking or storage/hobby space; plenty of additional off-street parking; 2-3 car driveway in front, 1-2 car driveway behind gates.

- Large, private, backyard with lovely trellised patio, grass/landscaped area and delicious orange tree; weekly landscaping maintenance included.

- May consider one small pet (15 lbs. or under) with an additional deposit.

- New water-heater.

- Central air conditioning and heating.

- Resident pays all utilities: electricity, water, trash, natural gas, cable/internet, etc.

- Approximately 1,400 square feet.



