2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard

Located in the heart of Venice on Abbot Kinney Blvd, in close proximity to beaches and trendy shops. Bright 3 bedroom 2 bath upper unit of duplex with private sun deck and gorgeous outdoor spaces. Wonderful 400 sq ft private sundeck has southern sky exposure and views of Marina Del Rey. The contemporary kitchen includes a dishwasher, fridge, gas oven/cooktop, mounted microwave, built-in cabinets, and deep drawers for ample storage. Enclosed in-unit laundry room includes washer and dryer. Remodeled bathrooms, one with walk-in glass door shower and ceramic tiled flooring and the other with a sink, toilet, and vanity in the Master bedroom. All bedrooms have large closets. Fresh paint, upgraded flooring, and new window treatments throughout the unit. Building and unit kept in excellent shape with multiple outdoor seating areas. Common patio and gated common private backyard, with garage (shared with other unit) and driveway. Owner is open to small trained dog w/ additional $500 pet deposit