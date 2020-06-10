All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard

2521 Abbot Kinney Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2521 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Venice on Abbot Kinney Blvd, in close proximity to beaches and trendy shops. Bright 3 bedroom 2 bath upper unit of duplex with private sun deck and gorgeous outdoor spaces. Wonderful 400 sq ft private sundeck has southern sky exposure and views of Marina Del Rey. The contemporary kitchen includes a dishwasher, fridge, gas oven/cooktop, mounted microwave, built-in cabinets, and deep drawers for ample storage. Enclosed in-unit laundry room includes washer and dryer. Remodeled bathrooms, one with walk-in glass door shower and ceramic tiled flooring and the other with a sink, toilet, and vanity in the Master bedroom. All bedrooms have large closets. Fresh paint, upgraded flooring, and new window treatments throughout the unit. Building and unit kept in excellent shape with multiple outdoor seating areas. Common patio and gated common private backyard, with garage (shared with other unit) and driveway. Owner is open to small trained dog w/ additional $500 pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard have any available units?
2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard have?
Some of 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 ABBOT KINNEY Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College