Los Angeles, CA
2520 Gleason Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

2520 Gleason Ave

2520 Gleason Avenue · (310) 734-2111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2520 Gleason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2520 Gleason Ave · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Boyle Heights Stunning Craftsman - Private & beautiful light filled gated home in the coveted Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. Identify these 3 bed + 2 bath homes from the street by its iconic craftsman style and 100-year-old Pine Bonsai Tree. Walk through the architectural metal gates and enter through a wide grand staircase to the sitting porch and thru to this gorgeous home. First notice the wide plank oak engineered floors, architectural lighting and space filled with light. The beautiful kitchen with a high-pitched ceiling has Carrera style counters with a stainless-steel stove and stainless-steel hood, stainless chefs sink and faucet, stainless steel dishwasher and stainless-steel fridge. A center hallway leads you to the bedrooms. Bedroom #1 is large with an in-suite bathroom, a multiple closet, Bedrooms 2 & 3 have wonderful light and nice closets, all bedrooms have LED ceiling fans. Off the center hallway is A single panel glass door back door which leads to an incredibly large light filled private yard and patio area. All the interior doors are architectural walnut with oiled bronze lever hardware. The home has its own stack washer and dryer, Central AC & Heat throughout, updated plumbing and electrical. All LED lighting, tankless water and energy conserving appliances help makes this home energy efficient. If entertaining is your thing, this home provides wonderful indoor & outdoor experiences from intimate parties to large gatherings. The back-patio stairs lead down to a yard with palm trees and a budding lemon tree. There is an automatic driveway gate which leads to a long driveway with multiple parking spots. This property is very close proximity to everything the continuous revitalization of Downtown has to offer entertaining, dining, theater, Disney Hall, Staples, LA Live, clubs, bars, local food = Al & Beas Mexican food, Weird Wave Coffee Brewers, Otomisan restaurant, quisados etc. close to Lincoln Heights and Keck USC school of Medicine, The Brewery art complex, Silver lake, Atwater village, Frogtown, Downtown LA, Eagle rock, Highland park, hiking trails. If you are looking for a private move in ready modern home thats in a nice neighborhood, this is the place for you.
2 BLOCK WALK TO METRO GOLD LINE STATION

(RLNE5743670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Gleason Ave have any available units?
2520 Gleason Ave has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Gleason Ave have?
Some of 2520 Gleason Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Gleason Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Gleason Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Gleason Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Gleason Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2520 Gleason Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Gleason Ave does offer parking.
Does 2520 Gleason Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 Gleason Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Gleason Ave have a pool?
No, 2520 Gleason Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Gleason Ave have accessible units?
No, 2520 Gleason Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Gleason Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Gleason Ave has units with dishwashers.
