2520 Gleason Ave

Boyle Heights Stunning Craftsman - Private & beautiful light filled gated home in the coveted Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. Identify these 3 bed + 2 bath homes from the street by its iconic craftsman style and 100-year-old Pine Bonsai Tree. Walk through the architectural metal gates and enter through a wide grand staircase to the sitting porch and thru to this gorgeous home. First notice the wide plank oak engineered floors, architectural lighting and space filled with light. The beautiful kitchen with a high-pitched ceiling has Carrera style counters with a stainless-steel stove and stainless-steel hood, stainless chefs sink and faucet, stainless steel dishwasher and stainless-steel fridge. A center hallway leads you to the bedrooms. Bedroom #1 is large with an in-suite bathroom, a multiple closet, Bedrooms 2 & 3 have wonderful light and nice closets, all bedrooms have LED ceiling fans. Off the center hallway is A single panel glass door back door which leads to an incredibly large light filled private yard and patio area. All the interior doors are architectural walnut with oiled bronze lever hardware. The home has its own stack washer and dryer, Central AC & Heat throughout, updated plumbing and electrical. All LED lighting, tankless water and energy conserving appliances help makes this home energy efficient. If entertaining is your thing, this home provides wonderful indoor & outdoor experiences from intimate parties to large gatherings. The back-patio stairs lead down to a yard with palm trees and a budding lemon tree. There is an automatic driveway gate which leads to a long driveway with multiple parking spots. This property is very close proximity to everything the continuous revitalization of Downtown has to offer entertaining, dining, theater, Disney Hall, Staples, LA Live, clubs, bars, local food = Al & Beas Mexican food, Weird Wave Coffee Brewers, Otomisan restaurant, quisados etc. close to Lincoln Heights and Keck USC school of Medicine, The Brewery art complex, Silver lake, Atwater village, Frogtown, Downtown LA, Eagle rock, Highland park, hiking trails. If you are looking for a private move in ready modern home thats in a nice neighborhood, this is the place for you.

2 BLOCK WALK TO METRO GOLD LINE STATION



