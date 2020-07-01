All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
252 South BURLINGTON Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

252 South BURLINGTON Avenue

252 S Burlington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

252 S Burlington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Westlake

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This gorgeous NEW unit will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have three bedrooms, two baths plus half bathroom for your guests, to make yourself right at home. All units have sleek, modern kitchens with stainless appliances. Kitchens open into large living room areas that are perfect for entertaining. Beautiful floors throughout. Beautiful bathrooms with custom tile and stylish fixtures. Come see this turn-key property which features two units with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and two other units are 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The property is in a very desirable location with easy access to all the designer stores, bars, restaurants and attractions of nearby Hollywood, Koreatown, downtown and Silverlake. Offers easy access to the 101 and 110 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
252 South BURLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
252 South BURLINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 South BURLINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

