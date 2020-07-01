252 South BURLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

This gorgeous NEW unit will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have three bedrooms, two baths plus half bathroom for your guests, to make yourself right at home. All units have sleek, modern kitchens with stainless appliances. Kitchens open into large living room areas that are perfect for entertaining. Beautiful floors throughout. Beautiful bathrooms with custom tile and stylish fixtures. Come see this turn-key property which features two units with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and two other units are 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The property is in a very desirable location with easy access to all the designer stores, bars, restaurants and attractions of nearby Hollywood, Koreatown, downtown and Silverlake. Offers easy access to the 101 and 110 freeways.