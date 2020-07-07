252 S New Hampshire Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly Renovated Modern Apartment - Property Id: 210725



Brand new unit in a newly renovated building! Modern and open floor plan. Beautiful contemporary kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light. Brand new flooring and paint. Parking space included. This apartment is move in ready...but it won't last long!



Located in the exciting neighborhood of Koreatown and close to Downtown. Lots of shopping, great restaurants and metro stations all within walking distance.



Please call to schedule a tour and reserve it today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210725

Property Id 210725



