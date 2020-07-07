All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
252 S New Hampshire Ave 1
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

252 S New Hampshire Ave 1

252 S New Hampshire Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

252 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Renovated Modern Apartment - Property Id: 210725

Brand new unit in a newly renovated building! Modern and open floor plan. Beautiful contemporary kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light. Brand new flooring and paint. Parking space included. This apartment is move in ready...but it won't last long!

Located in the exciting neighborhood of Koreatown and close to Downtown. Lots of shopping, great restaurants and metro stations all within walking distance.

Please call to schedule a tour and reserve it today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210725
Property Id 210725

(RLNE5492609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 have any available units?
252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 have?
Some of 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 S New Hampshire Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College