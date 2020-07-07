All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:28 PM

2510 West Temple Street #316

2510 W Temple St · No Longer Available
Location

2510 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy living, swimming, exercising and relaxing at Cactus. Conveniently located near Echo Park Lake, hot spots such as 1642: Beer and Wine bar with Jazz on Wednesday nights and Tribal Cafe, Cactus invites its residents to take advantage of all that Echo Park has to offer! Commute easily to downtown via West Temple or Glendale Blvd. Quickly jump on the 101 to get to Hollywood or Pasadena. After work, stroll with your dog over to Echo Park Lake, or rent some paddle boats on the weekend. Head up to Sunset Blvd. for some eclectic food and shopping. Come experience Cactus today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 West Temple Street #316 have any available units?
2510 West Temple Street #316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 West Temple Street #316 have?
Some of 2510 West Temple Street #316's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 West Temple Street #316 currently offering any rent specials?
2510 West Temple Street #316 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 West Temple Street #316 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 West Temple Street #316 is pet friendly.
Does 2510 West Temple Street #316 offer parking?
No, 2510 West Temple Street #316 does not offer parking.
Does 2510 West Temple Street #316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 West Temple Street #316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 West Temple Street #316 have a pool?
No, 2510 West Temple Street #316 does not have a pool.
Does 2510 West Temple Street #316 have accessible units?
No, 2510 West Temple Street #316 does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 West Temple Street #316 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 West Temple Street #316 has units with dishwashers.

