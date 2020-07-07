2510 West Temple Street #316

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy living, swimming, exercising and relaxing at Cactus. Conveniently located near Echo Park Lake, hot spots such as 1642: Beer and Wine bar with Jazz on Wednesday nights and Tribal Cafe, Cactus invites its residents to take advantage of all that Echo Park has to offer! Commute easily to downtown via West Temple or Glendale Blvd. Quickly jump on the 101 to get to Hollywood or Pasadena. After work, stroll with your dog over to Echo Park Lake, or rent some paddle boats on the weekend. Head up to Sunset Blvd. for some eclectic food and shopping. Come experience Cactus today!