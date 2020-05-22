All apartments in Los Angeles
2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive

2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
tucked behind lush landscaping, circular driveway welcomes you to this elegant immaculately maintained 3 bedrooms 3 baths villa with lush gardens. Updated with exquisite taste, you enter into a beautiful living room with high ceilings & fireplace. Chef's kitchen with granite counter tops , Viking appliances with breakfast area leading to family room opening into beautiful cozy backyard with sitting are, fire pit and a pool & spa with waterfall. This homes comes furnished or unfurnished. Easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive have any available units?
2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
