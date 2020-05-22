2501 Coldwater Canyon Drive

Amenities

tucked behind lush landscaping, circular driveway welcomes you to this elegant immaculately maintained 3 bedrooms 3 baths villa with lush gardens. Updated with exquisite taste, you enter into a beautiful living room with high ceilings & fireplace. Chef's kitchen with granite counter tops , Viking appliances with breakfast area leading to family room opening into beautiful cozy backyard with sitting are, fire pit and a pool & spa with waterfall. This homes comes furnished or unfurnished. Easy to show