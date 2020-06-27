All apartments in Los Angeles
2478 Penmar Ave
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

2478 Penmar Ave

2478 Penmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2478 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Brand New Modern Home, Venice Beach - Modern and chic in the central hub of restaurants in Venice and Marina Del Rey, this 3-story home features spectacular rooftop panoramic views and top of the line built-in smart home appliances. With 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, generous natural lighting and artful touches, this spacious living environment is designed for relaxation and outdoor entertaining.

Earthy touches of wooden patio spaces, a hanging wall garden, heated concrete floors, wide open windows, and sliding decks that lead from the kitchen to the living room invites natural sunlight and air to flow from room to room. Make your way upstairs to the rooftop and you will find a fully-equipped outdoor grill, private sun deck, and a hot tub for the ultimate relaxation experience.

The first-floor guest suite offers a private bedroom space complete with a walk-in closet and a tile bath with shower. It is adjoined by a private parking garage large enough to fit 2 cars. The third floor master bedroom overlooks the garden patio below and has its own private bath including a spacious walk-in closet. Across the hall, the third floor also includes 2 extra bedrooms connected by a shared ensuite bath and shower.

Perfect for anyone, this home captures the essence of Southern California city-beach living in the arts district of Venice and Marina Del Rey.

(RLNE5054372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2478 Penmar Ave have any available units?
2478 Penmar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2478 Penmar Ave have?
Some of 2478 Penmar Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2478 Penmar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2478 Penmar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2478 Penmar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2478 Penmar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2478 Penmar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2478 Penmar Ave offers parking.
Does 2478 Penmar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2478 Penmar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2478 Penmar Ave have a pool?
No, 2478 Penmar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2478 Penmar Ave have accessible units?
No, 2478 Penmar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2478 Penmar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2478 Penmar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
