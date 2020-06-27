2478 Penmar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Brand New Modern Home, Venice Beach - Modern and chic in the central hub of restaurants in Venice and Marina Del Rey, this 3-story home features spectacular rooftop panoramic views and top of the line built-in smart home appliances. With 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, generous natural lighting and artful touches, this spacious living environment is designed for relaxation and outdoor entertaining.



Earthy touches of wooden patio spaces, a hanging wall garden, heated concrete floors, wide open windows, and sliding decks that lead from the kitchen to the living room invites natural sunlight and air to flow from room to room. Make your way upstairs to the rooftop and you will find a fully-equipped outdoor grill, private sun deck, and a hot tub for the ultimate relaxation experience.



The first-floor guest suite offers a private bedroom space complete with a walk-in closet and a tile bath with shower. It is adjoined by a private parking garage large enough to fit 2 cars. The third floor master bedroom overlooks the garden patio below and has its own private bath including a spacious walk-in closet. Across the hall, the third floor also includes 2 extra bedrooms connected by a shared ensuite bath and shower.



Perfect for anyone, this home captures the essence of Southern California city-beach living in the arts district of Venice and Marina Del Rey.



