All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2471 VENUS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2471 VENUS Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2471 VENUS Drive

2471 Venus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2471 Venus Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bright two story remodeled home in Hollywood's coveted Mt. Olympus enclave above the Sunset Strip! Corner home bathed in natural light updated with new flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new marble porcelain counter-tops and center island, new bathrooms, new windows, doors, hardware and fixtures. This wonderful home offers a large deck, backyard with pool, family room, formal dining room, three car attached garage with direct access plus driveway parking and much more. The Mt. Olympus enclave is just five minutes to world famous Sunset Strip where you'll find some of the most renowned dining and nightlife destinations in the country. With easy access to Hollywood, Downtown, Beverly Hills and even the west side, this perfectly situated area will allow you the opportunity to experience all that Los Angeles has to offer. Despite its convenient location, the surrounding canyon keeps the home quiet and serene.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2471 VENUS Drive have any available units?
2471 VENUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2471 VENUS Drive have?
Some of 2471 VENUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2471 VENUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2471 VENUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2471 VENUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2471 VENUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2471 VENUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2471 VENUS Drive offers parking.
Does 2471 VENUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2471 VENUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2471 VENUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2471 VENUS Drive has a pool.
Does 2471 VENUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2471 VENUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2471 VENUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2471 VENUS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mark Twain
4251 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College