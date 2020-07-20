2471 VENUS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright two story remodeled home in Hollywood's coveted Mt. Olympus enclave above the Sunset Strip! Corner home bathed in natural light updated with new flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new marble porcelain counter-tops and center island, new bathrooms, new windows, doors, hardware and fixtures. This wonderful home offers a large deck, backyard with pool, family room, formal dining room, three car attached garage with direct access plus driveway parking and much more. The Mt. Olympus enclave is just five minutes to world famous Sunset Strip where you'll find some of the most renowned dining and nightlife destinations in the country. With easy access to Hollywood, Downtown, Beverly Hills and even the west side, this perfectly situated area will allow you the opportunity to experience all that Los Angeles has to offer. Despite its convenient location, the surrounding canyon keeps the home quiet and serene.