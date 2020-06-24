2467 BUTLER Avenue

Amenities
Garage can be used for parking or storage. Pet deposit TBD. This property is a single family home is locatedin a highly desired area of west LA. Situated in a quaint cul-de-sac with minimal traffic. Beautifully renovated with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, wood floors in living room and bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen and bathroom, plantation shutters, fireplace and a wet bar. Bright and sunny with natural light. Weekly gardener included, new washer and dryer in unit. Large private fenced backyard for entertaining or relaxation.