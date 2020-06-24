All apartments in Los Angeles
2467 BUTLER Avenue
2467 BUTLER Avenue

2467 Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2467 Butler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Garage can be used for parking or storage. Pet deposit TBD. This property is a single family home is locatedin a highly desired area of west LA. Situated in a quaint cul-de-sac with minimal traffic. Beautifully renovated with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, wood floors in living room and bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen and bathroom, plantation shutters, fireplace and a wet bar. Bright and sunny with natural light. Weekly gardener included, new washer and dryer in unit. Large private fenced backyard for entertaining or relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2467 BUTLER Avenue have any available units?
2467 BUTLER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2467 BUTLER Avenue have?
Some of 2467 BUTLER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2467 BUTLER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2467 BUTLER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2467 BUTLER Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2467 BUTLER Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2467 BUTLER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2467 BUTLER Avenue offers parking.
Does 2467 BUTLER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2467 BUTLER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2467 BUTLER Avenue have a pool?
No, 2467 BUTLER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2467 BUTLER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2467 BUTLER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2467 BUTLER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2467 BUTLER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
