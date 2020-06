Amenities

Cute upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath with hardwood floor, New Stove/Oven, Refrigerator included (NO WARRANTY). New windows to let in a lot of light. New two tone paint job, Large living room and bedroom. Additional counter space in kitchen. One dog or cat are welcome with additional deposit. Street Parking. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Trash Close to 10 freeway