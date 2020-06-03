All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 AM

2464 South Centinela Avenue

2464 South Centinela Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2464 South Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Nice size living room and bedroom, separate kitchen with small eating area.
**If you want a single garage the rent and deposit would be $2200. Wall AC unit and Refrigerator are AS IS. Close to 10 and 405 freeway.
You can view this home on your own, Right Now!
No appointment needed. The process is simple.
Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1909194
Click on the "SELF TOUR NOW" button at the right side of the page & follow the instructions.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2464 South Centinela Avenue have any available units?
2464 South Centinela Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2464 South Centinela Avenue have?
Some of 2464 South Centinela Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2464 South Centinela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2464 South Centinela Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2464 South Centinela Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2464 South Centinela Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2464 South Centinela Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2464 South Centinela Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2464 South Centinela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2464 South Centinela Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2464 South Centinela Avenue have a pool?
No, 2464 South Centinela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2464 South Centinela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2464 South Centinela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2464 South Centinela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2464 South Centinela Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
