2464 South Centinela Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute Upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Nice size living room and bedroom, separate kitchen with small eating area.

**If you want a single garage the rent and deposit would be $2200. Wall AC unit and Refrigerator are AS IS. Close to 10 and 405 freeway.

You can view this home on your own, Right Now!

No appointment needed. The process is simple.

Copy this link to your browser: https://secure.rently.com/properties/1909194

Click on the "SELF TOUR NOW" button at the right side of the page & follow the instructions.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.