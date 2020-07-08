24632 Magnolia Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful freestanding, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a nice Parkside Gated Community. This lovely home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac and features open floor plan, high ceiling living room with cozy fireplace, family room and open kitchen with a formal dining area, large master bedroom, spacious master bath with double sinks and separate tub & shower, upstairs laundry, central A/C. It also features fenced backyards and attached two car garage with direct access. The complex offers a pool and a spa. Conveniently located near fwys, shops and restaurants!!! MUST SEE!!!