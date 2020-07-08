All apartments in Los Angeles
24632 Magnolia Place
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

24632 Magnolia Place

24632 Magnolia Place · No Longer Available
Location

24632 Magnolia Place, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful freestanding, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a nice Parkside Gated Community. This lovely home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac and features open floor plan, high ceiling living room with cozy fireplace, family room and open kitchen with a formal dining area, large master bedroom, spacious master bath with double sinks and separate tub & shower, upstairs laundry, central A/C. It also features fenced backyards and attached two car garage with direct access. The complex offers a pool and a spa. Conveniently located near fwys, shops and restaurants!!! MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24632 Magnolia Place have any available units?
24632 Magnolia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24632 Magnolia Place have?
Some of 24632 Magnolia Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24632 Magnolia Place currently offering any rent specials?
24632 Magnolia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24632 Magnolia Place pet-friendly?
No, 24632 Magnolia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24632 Magnolia Place offer parking?
Yes, 24632 Magnolia Place offers parking.
Does 24632 Magnolia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24632 Magnolia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24632 Magnolia Place have a pool?
Yes, 24632 Magnolia Place has a pool.
Does 24632 Magnolia Place have accessible units?
No, 24632 Magnolia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24632 Magnolia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24632 Magnolia Place has units with dishwashers.

