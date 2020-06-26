All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2462 Nalin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2462 Nalin Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

2462 Nalin Drive

2462 Nalin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2462 Nalin Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Newly listed in upper Bel-Air. A reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that holds true to the classical design mixed in with some modern touches. The open family room & dining room embraces the natural lighting that really connects the home to the nature aesthetic from its surroundings. The timeless design that seamlessly transitions between the indoor and outdoor spaces adding charm & privacy with the lush backyard and mature trees that makes one feel really connected to nature. An updated kitchen with wooden cabinets and stone surfaces helps give this area a classic feeling with warm colors. The bathrooms have top of the line fixtures, with a spa tub, and hand-crafted vanities. The backyard is a very spacious private area that is perfect for many outdoor family activities or to simply get a breathe of fresh air or read a good book. This home is perfect for those who seek privacy and a timeless design that embraces nature and natural lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 Nalin Drive have any available units?
2462 Nalin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2462 Nalin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2462 Nalin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 Nalin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2462 Nalin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2462 Nalin Drive offer parking?
No, 2462 Nalin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2462 Nalin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2462 Nalin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 Nalin Drive have a pool?
No, 2462 Nalin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2462 Nalin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2462 Nalin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 Nalin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2462 Nalin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2462 Nalin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2462 Nalin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College