2462 Nalin Drive

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Newly listed in upper Bel-Air. A reimagined 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that holds true to the classical design mixed in with some modern touches. The open family room & dining room embraces the natural lighting that really connects the home to the nature aesthetic from its surroundings. The timeless design that seamlessly transitions between the indoor and outdoor spaces adding charm & privacy with the lush backyard and mature trees that makes one feel really connected to nature. An updated kitchen with wooden cabinets and stone surfaces helps give this area a classic feeling with warm colors. The bathrooms have top of the line fixtures, with a spa tub, and hand-crafted vanities. The backyard is a very spacious private area that is perfect for many outdoor family activities or to simply get a breathe of fresh air or read a good book. This home is perfect for those who seek privacy and a timeless design that embraces nature and natural lighting.