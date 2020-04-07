2442 N Gower.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym media room

Fully Furnished Newly Renovated Home in coveted Beachwood Canyon with SPECTACULAR Balcony with 270 degree view of the Hollywood Sign!



Situated on a quiet side street, enjoy this rare oasis while being just a mile from Hollywood and Vine, Equinox Fitness, Trader Joes, Wework, and the Pantages Theatre. Even closer are Gelson's Gourmet Market, Franklin Street Shops/Restaurants, and the 101 Freeway.



Just a short walk in the neighborhood you will find the charming Beachwood Canyon Village, with the amazing Beachwood Cafe, quant Beachwood Market, plus Beachwood Cleaners & Laundry and More!