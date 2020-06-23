2440 Purdue Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this exceptional 3-story 2 BD 2.5 BA apartment in LA! The 1st floor features a spacious living area with gorgeous wood floors, high ceilings, and a convenient half bath. The kitchen boasts lots of beautiful wood cabinets providing plenty of storage space for all your cooking needs, sleek black granite countertops, and comes fully-equipped with all BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Ascend to the 2nd floor and find 2 bedrooms with large mirrored closets and their own private ensuite bathrooms. Waltz up to the 3rd floor and discover a designated laundry room with washer and dryer included and access to your own exclusive-use roof deck with amazing city views. 2 tandem parking spaces included! Convenient to 405 and 10 FWY, Stoner Park and Recreation Center, Westside Pavilion, Rancho Park Golf Course, Hillcrest Country Club, FOX Searchlight Pictures, VA Healthcare Center, Trader Joe's, Mitsuwa Marketplace, food, shopping, and more! Just a few blocks to the new Expo Line Station and only 4 miles to the BEACH! Schedule a showing today!