All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2440 Purdue Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2440 Purdue Avenue
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

2440 Purdue Avenue

2440 Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2440 Purdue Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to this exceptional 3-story 2 BD 2.5 BA apartment in LA! The 1st floor features a spacious living area with gorgeous wood floors, high ceilings, and a convenient half bath. The kitchen boasts lots of beautiful wood cabinets providing plenty of storage space for all your cooking needs, sleek black granite countertops, and comes fully-equipped with all BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Ascend to the 2nd floor and find 2 bedrooms with large mirrored closets and their own private ensuite bathrooms. Waltz up to the 3rd floor and discover a designated laundry room with washer and dryer included and access to your own exclusive-use roof deck with amazing city views. 2 tandem parking spaces included! Convenient to 405 and 10 FWY, Stoner Park and Recreation Center, Westside Pavilion, Rancho Park Golf Course, Hillcrest Country Club, FOX Searchlight Pictures, VA Healthcare Center, Trader Joe's, Mitsuwa Marketplace, food, shopping, and more! Just a few blocks to the new Expo Line Station and only 4 miles to the BEACH! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Purdue Avenue have any available units?
2440 Purdue Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 Purdue Avenue have?
Some of 2440 Purdue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Purdue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Purdue Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Purdue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Purdue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2440 Purdue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Purdue Avenue offers parking.
Does 2440 Purdue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2440 Purdue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Purdue Avenue have a pool?
No, 2440 Purdue Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Purdue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2440 Purdue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Purdue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Purdue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College