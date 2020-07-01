All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2433 Bryan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2433 Bryan Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2433 Bryan Avenue

2433 Bryan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2433 Bryan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
fire pit
parking
garage
Architectural gem - 2br/2ba home in the Silver Triangle minutes from Abbot Kinney, shopping, restaurants, Coeur DAlene School, Erewon and the beach. The home is completely gated for your privacy and feels like a secluded haven. You will love spending time around the custom-built fire pit after a long day at work or entertaining guests. The kitchen is modern and opens to the living room which boasts vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a wall-mounted TV. Master bedroom features a walk in closet, bright en suite bathroom with a claw-footed bathtub and entry to the backyard. Additional highlights include an office nook in the kitchen area, washer and dryer, ADT security connection and a Ring doorbell. The front yard is beautifully landscaped with an array of bountiful plants: fragrant jasmine, rosebush, lemon, avocado tree and succulents. The back yard displays a custom-built greenhouse and access to the detached garage. Furniture not included. Each adult to complete an application and credit check ($30 per person). $6,800/month for a 12 month lease. Please do not disturb tenants!
Staron Real Estate fully supports The Fair Housing Act and The Equal Opportunity Act.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13150191

(RLNE5635160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Bryan Avenue have any available units?
2433 Bryan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 Bryan Avenue have?
Some of 2433 Bryan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Bryan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Bryan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Bryan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 Bryan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2433 Bryan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2433 Bryan Avenue offers parking.
Does 2433 Bryan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 Bryan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Bryan Avenue have a pool?
No, 2433 Bryan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Bryan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2433 Bryan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Bryan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2433 Bryan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College