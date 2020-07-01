2433 Bryan Avenue

Amenities

Architectural gem - 2br/2ba home in the Silver Triangle minutes from Abbot Kinney, shopping, restaurants, Coeur DAlene School, Erewon and the beach. The home is completely gated for your privacy and feels like a secluded haven. You will love spending time around the custom-built fire pit after a long day at work or entertaining guests. The kitchen is modern and opens to the living room which boasts vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a wall-mounted TV. Master bedroom features a walk in closet, bright en suite bathroom with a claw-footed bathtub and entry to the backyard. Additional highlights include an office nook in the kitchen area, washer and dryer, ADT security connection and a Ring doorbell. The front yard is beautifully landscaped with an array of bountiful plants: fragrant jasmine, rosebush, lemon, avocado tree and succulents. The back yard displays a custom-built greenhouse and access to the detached garage. Furniture not included. Each adult to complete an application and credit check ($30 per person). $6,800/month for a 12 month lease. Please do not disturb tenants!

