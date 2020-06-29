2422 Sichel St

Amenities
About our Community:
This building is convenient to everything and has a walk score of 90. Right in the heart of Lincoln Heights, right off of Broadway! The Gold Line Lincoln/Cypress Station is an 8-minute walk!
About the Unit:
This beautiful and modern unit has been renovated with new European cabinets and stainless steel appliances which include a new refrigerator, dishwasher stove and microwave. The unit boasts new grey hardwood like floors and updated bathroom with new cabinets and custom tiling. Move in ready and pet friendly!
New Stainless Steel Appliances:
- Fridge
- Dishwasher
- Stove
- Microwave
Details/Logistics:
Monthly Rent: $1,695.00
Security Deposit: $1,695.00 (OAC)
Application Fee: $35.00 Per Application
Pets: Allowed!
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Parking: One spot $145.00
Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash
Laundry: On Site
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368
(RLNE4718805)