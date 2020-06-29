2422 Sichel St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

About our Community:

This building is convenient to everything and has a walk score of 90. Right in the heart of Lincoln Heights, right off of Broadway! The Gold Line Lincoln/Cypress Station is an 8-minute walk!



About the Unit:

This beautiful and modern unit has been renovated with new European cabinets and stainless steel appliances which include a new refrigerator, dishwasher stove and microwave. The unit boasts new grey hardwood like floors and updated bathroom with new cabinets and custom tiling. Move in ready and pet friendly!



New Stainless Steel Appliances:

- Fridge

- Dishwasher

- Stove

- Microwave



Details/Logistics:

Monthly Rent: $1,695.00

Security Deposit: $1,695.00 (OAC)

Application Fee: $35.00 Per Application

Pets: Allowed!

Pet Deposit: $300.00

Parking: One spot $145.00

Owner Paid Utilities: Water & Trash

Laundry: On Site



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Our Leasing Team at 323-465-7368



(RLNE4718805)