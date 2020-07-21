2417 BRYAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Located in the Silver Triangle, this 2 Bed 2 Bath home is the perfect Venice oasis! With its lofted ceilings, open floor plan, and skylights throughout, the house is flooded with natural light and perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. French doors in both bedrooms lead to a lush backyard with a porch perfect for al fresco dining. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and a contemporary ensuite bathroom. This charming, private home also has a 1 car garage. Walking distance to Abbot Kinney, the Venice Canals, Washington Blvd and the Beach. This house is an absolute gem in the heart of Venice!