Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:27 PM

2417 BRYAN Avenue

2417 Bryan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Bryan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Located in the Silver Triangle, this 2 Bed 2 Bath home is the perfect Venice oasis! With its lofted ceilings, open floor plan, and skylights throughout, the house is flooded with natural light and perfect for entertaining. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. French doors in both bedrooms lead to a lush backyard with a porch perfect for al fresco dining. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and a contemporary ensuite bathroom. This charming, private home also has a 1 car garage. Walking distance to Abbot Kinney, the Venice Canals, Washington Blvd and the Beach. This house is an absolute gem in the heart of Venice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 BRYAN Avenue have any available units?
2417 BRYAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 BRYAN Avenue have?
Some of 2417 BRYAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 BRYAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2417 BRYAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 BRYAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2417 BRYAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2417 BRYAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2417 BRYAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2417 BRYAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 BRYAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 BRYAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 2417 BRYAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2417 BRYAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2417 BRYAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 BRYAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 BRYAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
