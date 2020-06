Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

On a quiet street in this pride of ownership neighborhood, this 3BR plus Den, 1.75BA home with garage has a large, private yard with patio, fruit trees and grassy play area. Per LAUSD, the schools are El Camino Charter, Hale Charte and Haynes Charter - Tenant should verify on their own. This home is ready to move into and enjoy the comforts it will provide. Features include new central air and heat system installed just a couple of months ago and 2 year old water heater.