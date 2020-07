Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous town home style apartment for rent in great location! Just been remodeled! Large living room, breakfast area and private patio. Entirely new kitchen with top of the line appliances! Has hardwood floors throughout entire unit, and it's just been painted. Large master with great size closets. Not sure exactly about the square footage must verify. There are only 5 units in the building. There is no unit above.