2412 Clement Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available now Move in right away! Month-to-Month & Short Term Lease also available. Pets are welcome! Silver Triangle home. 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, vaulted beamed ceiling in the living room. Enclosed dining area. Additional upgrades include copper plumbing, newer roof with copper gutter. Great indoor/outdoor living area that creates a flow to make this home very desirable. The rear yard is private and adds to the appeal use of the home. The front yard is gated with parking in front. Property is located walking distance to the beach, Venice Canals, and Abbot Kinney shops & Restaurants. In the highly sought after Coeur d'Alene Ave Elementary School District. Available up to 1 year lease. Vacant. Go direct.