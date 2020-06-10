All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2412 Clement Avenue
2412 Clement Avenue

2412 Clement Avenue
Location

2412 Clement Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available now Move in right away! Month-to-Month & Short Term Lease also available. Pets are welcome! Silver Triangle home. 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, vaulted beamed ceiling in the living room. Enclosed dining area. Additional upgrades include copper plumbing, newer roof with copper gutter. Great indoor/outdoor living area that creates a flow to make this home very desirable. The rear yard is private and adds to the appeal use of the home. The front yard is gated with parking in front. Property is located walking distance to the beach, Venice Canals, and Abbot Kinney shops & Restaurants. In the highly sought after Coeur d'Alene Ave Elementary School District. Available up to 1 year lease. Vacant. Go direct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Clement Avenue have any available units?
2412 Clement Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2412 Clement Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Clement Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Clement Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Clement Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Clement Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Clement Avenue offers parking.
Does 2412 Clement Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Clement Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Clement Avenue have a pool?
No, 2412 Clement Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Clement Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2412 Clement Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Clement Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Clement Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Clement Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Clement Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
