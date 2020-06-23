All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 6:43 PM

2409 CLOY Avenue

2409 Cloy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2409 Cloy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Luxuriously, fully furnished this 2 bedroom + 2 bath home is a retreat from the buzzing Venice attractions, all within shortest proximities. An open floor plan with an all new kitchen and bathrooms has vaulted ceilings and skylights allowing an abundance of natural light to fill the spaces. A deck from the living area and master bedroom lead to the back garden, which is fully set up to host guests for a dinner gathering or to just allow you to bath in the sun enjoying total privacy. Available Aug 12 through mid-July 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 CLOY Avenue have any available units?
2409 CLOY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 CLOY Avenue have?
Some of 2409 CLOY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 CLOY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2409 CLOY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 CLOY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2409 CLOY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2409 CLOY Avenue offer parking?
No, 2409 CLOY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2409 CLOY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 CLOY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 CLOY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2409 CLOY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2409 CLOY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2409 CLOY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 CLOY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 CLOY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
