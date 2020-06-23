2409 CLOY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Luxuriously, fully furnished this 2 bedroom + 2 bath home is a retreat from the buzzing Venice attractions, all within shortest proximities. An open floor plan with an all new kitchen and bathrooms has vaulted ceilings and skylights allowing an abundance of natural light to fill the spaces. A deck from the living area and master bedroom lead to the back garden, which is fully set up to host guests for a dinner gathering or to just allow you to bath in the sun enjoying total privacy. Available Aug 12 through mid-July 2020.