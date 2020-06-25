2407 Harwood St

Amenities

2407 Harwood (900 sq ft) (1 unit available):

-3 beds

-1 bath

-Amenities: Heater, Hardwood Floor, Recessed lighting, Fridge, Stove, Covered Parking, Off-street Parking

-Laundry: Shared / In-building

-Cats/small dogs OK (under 30 lb)



Rental price per unit: $3150

Security deposit: $3150 + pet deposit

Utilities: Tenants pays Electric & Trash + $65/mo for water/sewer



**CALL OR TEXT 949-632-3628 TO SCHEDULE SHOWING**



1 minute walk to the scenic LA River

5 minute drive to Silverlake (Trader Joes, Whole Foods 360, trendy bars/restaurants/lounges, etc.)

5 minute drive to Atwater Village (Costco, Best Buy, Bon Vivant Market, Wanderlust Creamery, etc.)

6 minute drive to Chinatown (Los Angeles State Historic Park, Howlin Rays, Majordomo, Philippe, etc.)

10 minute drive to Union Station (Amtrak, Metro lines, etc.)



Located close to Downtown LA in the heart of Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Atwater Village with easy access to all that the neighborhood has to offer, not to mention a scenic walk along the LA River



*UNITS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2019.

*Non-smoking bright units with natural light

*Private parking + plenty of off-street parking

*Stainless steel appliances

*Polished floor and white wall tiled baths

*Modern laminate hardwood floors throughout

*Fresh white paint throughout



(SMALL PETS ONLY UNDER 30LB ALLOWED)



MOVE-IN

*1-month Security Deposit

*Two (2) forms of government issued ID

*Proof of income: last 3 months of check stubs, w2, checking / saving account

*Credit report or credit score (if available)

*Full credit & background check ($50 per adult applicant)

*Reference check

*No evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcies