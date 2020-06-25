All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2407 Harwood St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:06 AM

2407 Harwood St

2407 Harwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Harwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2407 Harwood (900 sq ft) (1 unit available):
-3 beds
-1 bath
-Amenities: Heater, Hardwood Floor, Recessed lighting, Fridge, Stove, Covered Parking, Off-street Parking
-Laundry: Shared / In-building
-Cats/small dogs OK (under 30 lb)

Rental price per unit: $3150
Security deposit: $3150 + pet deposit
Utilities: Tenants pays Electric & Trash + $65/mo for water/sewer

**CALL OR TEXT 949-632-3628 TO SCHEDULE SHOWING**

1 minute walk to the scenic LA River
5 minute drive to Silverlake (Trader Joes, Whole Foods 360, trendy bars/restaurants/lounges, etc.)
5 minute drive to Atwater Village (Costco, Best Buy, Bon Vivant Market, Wanderlust Creamery, etc.)
6 minute drive to Chinatown (Los Angeles State Historic Park, Howlin Rays, Majordomo, Philippe, etc.)
10 minute drive to Union Station (Amtrak, Metro lines, etc.)

Located close to Downtown LA in the heart of Silver Lake, Los Feliz, Atwater Village with easy access to all that the neighborhood has to offer, not to mention a scenic walk along the LA River

*UNITS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2019.
*Non-smoking bright units with natural light
*Private parking + plenty of off-street parking
*Stainless steel appliances
*Polished floor and white wall tiled baths
*Modern laminate hardwood floors throughout
*Fresh white paint throughout

(SMALL PETS ONLY UNDER 30LB ALLOWED)

MOVE-IN
*1-month Security Deposit
*Two (2) forms of government issued ID
*Proof of income: last 3 months of check stubs, w2, checking / saving account
*Credit report or credit score (if available)
*Full credit & background check ($50 per adult applicant)
*Reference check
*No evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Harwood St have any available units?
2407 Harwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Harwood St have?
Some of 2407 Harwood St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Harwood St currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Harwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Harwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Harwood St is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Harwood St offer parking?
Yes, 2407 Harwood St offers parking.
Does 2407 Harwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Harwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Harwood St have a pool?
No, 2407 Harwood St does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Harwood St have accessible units?
No, 2407 Harwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Harwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Harwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
