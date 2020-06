Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently updated and located near Beverlywood, here you have a nice rear unit 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom lease with about 600 sq.ft in living space that has gone through some upgrading inside the unit. Centrally located near the trendy Helms Bakery District, Downtown Culver City, Beverly Hills, West L.A. and Century City. An added benefit is also having the Expo Line near along with the 10 Freeway to get to Downtown LA, Venice Beach and Santa Monica. Call now for details!!