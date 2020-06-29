2404 2nd Ave

Amenities

Charming 2 bed 1 bath in Jefferson park close to cafes. Fun area walking distance to park. Small dogs and cats accepted. Quiet neighborhood overlooking a large (and quiet) park. Stainless steel appliances. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Laundry in building. Small cats and dogs accepted. Close to freeways and shops. Great sense of community with events and concerts happening all summer long- within walking distance. 15 Minutes from downtown and USC. One parking spot.