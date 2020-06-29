All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2404 2nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2404 2nd Ave
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:45 AM

2404 2nd Ave

2404 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2404 2nd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 2 bed 1 bath in Jefferson park close to cafes. Fun area walking distance to park. Small dogs and cats accepted. Quiet neighborhood overlooking a large (and quiet) park. Stainless steel appliances. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Laundry in building. Small cats and dogs accepted. Close to freeways and shops. Great sense of community with events and concerts happening all summer long- within walking distance. 15 Minutes from downtown and USC. One parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 2nd Ave have any available units?
2404 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 2nd Ave have?
Some of 2404 2nd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2404 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2404 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2404 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 2404 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 2404 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2404 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2404 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College