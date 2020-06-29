All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:45 AM

2403 Hill Drive

2403 Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Hill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
It gets no better than this! Perched on a private knoll atop the most prestigious street in Eagle Rock sits this Classic Spanish Revival estate on over a 25,000 square foot lot. This stunning home is over 3500 sq. ft. and had 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms. In addition there is a library, 2 bonus rooms, 2 basements, spacious dining and living rooms, screened in veranda, laundry room, outdoor entertaining areas, rose gardens and much more. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and has a breakfast area, quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry and is equipped with a deluxe Italian Bertazzoni 6 burner stove with grill, and a double oven. The floor plan of this home has a great flow and provides many flexible living options and tons of storage. The views from this home are simply majestic. The detached garage with paneled walls has it's own 1/4 bath, and large enclosed storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Hill Drive have any available units?
2403 Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Hill Drive have?
Some of 2403 Hill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2403 Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 2403 Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2403 Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2403 Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
