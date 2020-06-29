2403 Hill Drive

Amenities

It gets no better than this! Perched on a private knoll atop the most prestigious street in Eagle Rock sits this Classic Spanish Revival estate on over a 25,000 square foot lot. This stunning home is over 3500 sq. ft. and had 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms. In addition there is a library, 2 bonus rooms, 2 basements, spacious dining and living rooms, screened in veranda, laundry room, outdoor entertaining areas, rose gardens and much more. The kitchen has been completely remodeled and has a breakfast area, quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry and is equipped with a deluxe Italian Bertazzoni 6 burner stove with grill, and a double oven. The floor plan of this home has a great flow and provides many flexible living options and tons of storage. The views from this home are simply majestic. The detached garage with paneled walls has it's own 1/4 bath, and large enclosed storage room.