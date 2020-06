Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Architectural Live/Work LOFT/town home in Silver Lake. Tri-Level unit with two car private garage and balcony. Perfect to run a business from, featuring work area with street entrance on the first floor. High ceilings, lots of windows, hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen and washer and dryer inside. Great unit with lots of light! 2005 building. Walk to the lake, bike path and the newly built Whole Foods 365.