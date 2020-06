23965 CROSSON DR.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal recently renovated some paid utils microwave

PRIVATE GUEST HOUSE WITH STUNNING VIEWS - Property Id: 229603



VIEW.... VIEW...VIEW....



THIS STUNNING PRIVATE GUEST HOUSE IS LOCATED ON A RESORT LIKE PROPERTY

SURROUNDED BY GORGEOUS TREES AND A LUSH LANDSCAPING.

WAKE UP EACH MORNING TO RELAXING NATURE SOUND OF BIRDS SINGING

AND TO THE MAGNIFICENT VIEWS...

THIS BEAUTIFUL GUEST HOUSE IS SECLUDED,

HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE ENTRANCE

AND A BEAUTIFUL PATIO.

THE GUEST HOUSE FEATURES AN AMAZING SUITE STYLE LAYOUT,

EN-SUITE DESIGNER BEDROOM WITH

A HUGE NEW BATHROOM,

AN OVERSIZE SHOWER,

IT HAS A BRAND NEW KITCHEN,

A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.

ENJOY THE OUTDOOR SEATING



THIS GUEST HOUSE IS FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED WITH:

Full sized refrigerator

Full sized electric stove/oven

Over the range microwave

Fully equipped kitchen

Bed linens /Towels

Pots and pans/Dishes/Silverware

Coffee maker / TV



PLEASE NOTE:

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED

WATER, POWER, TRASH, CABLE TV, INTERNET, GAS, GARDENER



THIS IS $300 SAVINGS A MONTH -

SO YOUR RENT COMES OUT TO ONLY $2,050 WITH THIS SAVINGS



CALL 818-835-6461

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229603

No Pets Allowed



