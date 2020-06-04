All apartments in Los Angeles
23951 Oxnard Street

23951 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

23951 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great location in Woodland Hills! Your opportunity awaits for an amazing 2,228 SQ FT, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a spacious nearly 7,500 SQ FT lot! This home features an open floor plan with tile and wood flooring throughout. The spacious living room is accompanied by a cozy fireplace for great entertainment space. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances some of which are new. In addition, you can start your mornings in the adjacent breakfast area partitioned by generous counter space! The large master suite comes with a spacious walk in closet and a private bath all the while leading you to a sprawling entertainer’s backyard with a pool, covered patio and grass area. Don’t miss out on this amazing home! Award winning schools, close by restaurants, shops and the 101 Freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23951 Oxnard Street have any available units?
23951 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23951 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 23951 Oxnard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23951 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
23951 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23951 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 23951 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23951 Oxnard Street offer parking?
No, 23951 Oxnard Street does not offer parking.
Does 23951 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23951 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23951 Oxnard Street have a pool?
Yes, 23951 Oxnard Street has a pool.
Does 23951 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 23951 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23951 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23951 Oxnard Street has units with dishwashers.

