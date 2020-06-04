23951 Oxnard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Great location in Woodland Hills! Your opportunity awaits for an amazing 2,228 SQ FT, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a spacious nearly 7,500 SQ FT lot! This home features an open floor plan with tile and wood flooring throughout. The spacious living room is accompanied by a cozy fireplace for great entertainment space. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances some of which are new. In addition, you can start your mornings in the adjacent breakfast area partitioned by generous counter space! The large master suite comes with a spacious walk in closet and a private bath all the while leading you to a sprawling entertainer’s backyard with a pool, covered patio and grass area. Don’t miss out on this amazing home! Award winning schools, close by restaurants, shops and the 101 Freeway!