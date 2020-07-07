All apartments in Los Angeles
23844 Victory Blvd.
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

23844 Victory Blvd.

23844 Victory Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

23844 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! 3+1.5 w/backyard, patio + gardener included! (23844 Victory) - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Woodland Hills home w/3BR + 1.5BA + lots of great features! Amenities include: single story floorplan w/almost 1200 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen w/granite counters + appliances included (stove/oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; carpet + wood laminate flooring; central heat + air; backyard w/covered patio; gardening service provided; 2 car garage; dogs considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; sorry, no cats. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5337571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23844 Victory Blvd. have any available units?
23844 Victory Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23844 Victory Blvd. have?
Some of 23844 Victory Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23844 Victory Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
23844 Victory Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23844 Victory Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23844 Victory Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 23844 Victory Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 23844 Victory Blvd. offers parking.
Does 23844 Victory Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23844 Victory Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23844 Victory Blvd. have a pool?
No, 23844 Victory Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 23844 Victory Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 23844 Victory Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 23844 Victory Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23844 Victory Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

