23844 Victory Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! 3+1.5 w/backyard, patio + gardener included! (23844 Victory) - READY FOR MOVE-IN! Woodland Hills home w/3BR + 1.5BA + lots of great features! Amenities include: single story floorplan w/almost 1200 SQF of space; living room; dining area; kitchen w/granite counters + appliances included (stove/oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; carpet + wood laminate flooring; central heat + air; backyard w/covered patio; gardening service provided; 2 car garage; dogs considered w/owners approval + additional deposit; sorry, no cats. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5337571)