23753 Community Street

Remodeled pool home with SOLAR SYSTEM near EL CAMINO SCHOOL on the most sought-after neighborhoods with beautiful West Hills views. This spacious and very private 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has been remodeled for the tenant with nothing overlooked. Open bright floor plan with spacious living room is bathed in natural light accenting hardwood flooring and cozy custom fireplace. The family’s cook is going to truly appreciate the well-appointed kitchens quartz counters with full back splash, abundant cabinets, Large bedrooms with plenty of natural light. Indoor laundry room with extra storage space. Some upgrades include: recessed lighting, newer copper plumbing, newer windows, newer hardwood flooring throughout, fully remodeled kitchen, newer cabinets, Cesar Stone counter-tops, newer stainless steel appliances, fully remodeled bathrooms, newer air conditioning duct work and split system, newer insulation, newer electrical work and panel. Den- Play room. Professionally landscaped yards with drip system and sprinklers as well as drought tolerant landscaping in the back. Gigantic entertaining backyard includes:sparkling fenced pool and plenty sitting area. Very large side yards with plenty of storage sheds. Bring your fussiest tenant!