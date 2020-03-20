All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
23753 Community Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

23753 Community Street

23753 Community Street · No Longer Available
Location

23753 Community Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Remodeled pool home with SOLAR SYSTEM near EL CAMINO SCHOOL on the most sought-after neighborhoods with beautiful West Hills views. This spacious and very private 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has been remodeled for the tenant with nothing overlooked. Open bright floor plan with spacious living room is bathed in natural light accenting hardwood flooring and cozy custom fireplace. The family’s cook is going to truly appreciate the well-appointed kitchens quartz counters with full back splash, abundant cabinets, Large bedrooms with plenty of natural light. Indoor laundry room with extra storage space. Some upgrades include: recessed lighting, newer copper plumbing, newer windows, newer hardwood flooring throughout, fully remodeled kitchen, newer cabinets, Cesar Stone counter-tops, newer stainless steel appliances, fully remodeled bathrooms, newer air conditioning duct work and split system, newer insulation, newer electrical work and panel. Den- Play room. Professionally landscaped yards with drip system and sprinklers as well as drought tolerant landscaping in the back. Gigantic entertaining backyard includes:sparkling fenced pool and plenty sitting area. Very large side yards with plenty of storage sheds. Bring your fussiest tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23753 Community Street have any available units?
23753 Community Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23753 Community Street have?
Some of 23753 Community Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23753 Community Street currently offering any rent specials?
23753 Community Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23753 Community Street pet-friendly?
No, 23753 Community Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23753 Community Street offer parking?
No, 23753 Community Street does not offer parking.
Does 23753 Community Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23753 Community Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23753 Community Street have a pool?
Yes, 23753 Community Street has a pool.
Does 23753 Community Street have accessible units?
No, 23753 Community Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23753 Community Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23753 Community Street has units with dishwashers.
