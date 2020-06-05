23722 Ladrillo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

This beautiful home is built for gatherings with family & friends. Walk through the front door and into a large living room with high ceilings - bathed in natural light, perfect for sunny days & a cozy fireplace for cooler nights. The large kitchen features a built-in buffet & extra cabinets for storage. The dining area is perfect for family & guests to chat while meals are prepared. There is a spacious family room with high ceilings & another fireplace, ready for movie night or card games. Large sliding glass doors from the family room & living room lead to a private backyard with a sparkling pool, grassy area, and covered patio. There is an expansive master suite which includes a bath built for luxury and sliding glass doors to the patio. Two bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom and the 4th bedroom has French doors that lead to the backyard. This energy efficient home offers LED lighting, newer HVAC, water heater & roof.