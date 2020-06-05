All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM

23722 Ladrillo Street

23722 Ladrillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

23722 Ladrillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This beautiful home is built for gatherings with family & friends. Walk through the front door and into a large living room with high ceilings - bathed in natural light, perfect for sunny days & a cozy fireplace for cooler nights. The large kitchen features a built-in buffet & extra cabinets for storage. The dining area is perfect for family & guests to chat while meals are prepared. There is a spacious family room with high ceilings & another fireplace, ready for movie night or card games. Large sliding glass doors from the family room & living room lead to a private backyard with a sparkling pool, grassy area, and covered patio. There is an expansive master suite which includes a bath built for luxury and sliding glass doors to the patio. Two bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom and the 4th bedroom has French doors that lead to the backyard. This energy efficient home offers LED lighting, newer HVAC, water heater & roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23722 Ladrillo Street have any available units?
23722 Ladrillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23722 Ladrillo Street have?
Some of 23722 Ladrillo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23722 Ladrillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
23722 Ladrillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23722 Ladrillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 23722 Ladrillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23722 Ladrillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 23722 Ladrillo Street offers parking.
Does 23722 Ladrillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23722 Ladrillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23722 Ladrillo Street have a pool?
Yes, 23722 Ladrillo Street has a pool.
Does 23722 Ladrillo Street have accessible units?
No, 23722 Ladrillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23722 Ladrillo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23722 Ladrillo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
