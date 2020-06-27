All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

23701 W Oxnard St

23701 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Location

23701 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Modern, Bright & Spacious, sun-filled home with an open floor plan located in an award-winning Woodland Hills school district neighborhood. - This gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath home, approximately 2000 sq ft has been beautifully redone and comes tastefully furnished. Stunning inside and out, the sliding glass doors of the living room opens to the backyard featuring a wonderful large pool, patio and outdoor seating area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry with a glossy finish. The master bedroom suite is generously sized with a large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. The master bathroom features custom tile work, dual vanity sinks, and a spa shower with rain-water shower head. Two bedrooms are located downstairs and another two bedrooms are located upstairs. Custom tile can be seen throughout the bathrooms of the house. Walk to Lockhurst Elementary school (.3 miles), Hale Charter Academy (.2 miles) and El Camino Real High School (.6) miles. This home is perfectly located-- approximately 2 miles to Westfield Village, the Calabasas Commons, old town Calabasas and also great outdoor hiking in the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Preserve.

(RLNE5021803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23701 W Oxnard St have any available units?
23701 W Oxnard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23701 W Oxnard St have?
Some of 23701 W Oxnard St's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23701 W Oxnard St currently offering any rent specials?
23701 W Oxnard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23701 W Oxnard St pet-friendly?
No, 23701 W Oxnard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23701 W Oxnard St offer parking?
No, 23701 W Oxnard St does not offer parking.
Does 23701 W Oxnard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23701 W Oxnard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23701 W Oxnard St have a pool?
Yes, 23701 W Oxnard St has a pool.
Does 23701 W Oxnard St have accessible units?
No, 23701 W Oxnard St does not have accessible units.
Does 23701 W Oxnard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 23701 W Oxnard St does not have units with dishwashers.
