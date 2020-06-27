23701 W Oxnard St

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Modern, Bright & Spacious, sun-filled home with an open floor plan located in an award-winning Woodland Hills school district neighborhood. - This gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath home, approximately 2000 sq ft has been beautifully redone and comes tastefully furnished. Stunning inside and out, the sliding glass doors of the living room opens to the backyard featuring a wonderful large pool, patio and outdoor seating area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry with a glossy finish. The master bedroom suite is generously sized with a large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. The master bathroom features custom tile work, dual vanity sinks, and a spa shower with rain-water shower head. Two bedrooms are located downstairs and another two bedrooms are located upstairs. Custom tile can be seen throughout the bathrooms of the house. Walk to Lockhurst Elementary school (.3 miles), Hale Charter Academy (.2 miles) and El Camino Real High School (.6) miles. This home is perfectly located-- approximately 2 miles to Westfield Village, the Calabasas Commons, old town Calabasas and also great outdoor hiking in the Upper Las Virgenes Canyon Preserve.



(RLNE5021803)