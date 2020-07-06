236 ST WATERVIEW

Amenities

Perched atop Playa del Rey's rolling hills against a coastal backdrop sits this beautiful, updated beach bungalow. Step inside to a bright open living area boasting stunning coastal vistas. Open the French doors to the deck and enjoy the ocean breeze over a glass of wine. Discover a gourmet kitchen overlooking the living room, complete w/ a 5-burner stove, double oven, granite counters & custom cabinetry. A bonus room off of the kitchen/living area is ideally suited as an office but can be transformed into a 3rd bedroom. The tasteful master includes hardwood floors, a large closet & en suite w/ high-end finishes, soaker tub, glass shower & 2nd walk-in closet! Completing this home is another large bedroom & full guest bathroom w/ travertine stonework. Addt'l details include new paint throughout, ADT Security, central heat, an attached garage & double-paned windows for added noise control. Located in prime Silicon Beach, minutes from the shore, local shops & award-winning restaurants!