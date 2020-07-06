All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:11 AM

236 ST WATERVIEW

236 Waterview Street · No Longer Available
Location

236 Waterview Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perched atop Playa del Rey's rolling hills against a coastal backdrop sits this beautiful, updated beach bungalow. Step inside to a bright open living area boasting stunning coastal vistas. Open the French doors to the deck and enjoy the ocean breeze over a glass of wine. Discover a gourmet kitchen overlooking the living room, complete w/ a 5-burner stove, double oven, granite counters & custom cabinetry. A bonus room off of the kitchen/living area is ideally suited as an office but can be transformed into a 3rd bedroom. The tasteful master includes hardwood floors, a large closet & en suite w/ high-end finishes, soaker tub, glass shower & 2nd walk-in closet! Completing this home is another large bedroom & full guest bathroom w/ travertine stonework. Addt'l details include new paint throughout, ADT Security, central heat, an attached garage & double-paned windows for added noise control. Located in prime Silicon Beach, minutes from the shore, local shops & award-winning restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 ST WATERVIEW have any available units?
236 ST WATERVIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 ST WATERVIEW have?
Some of 236 ST WATERVIEW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 ST WATERVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
236 ST WATERVIEW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 ST WATERVIEW pet-friendly?
No, 236 ST WATERVIEW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 236 ST WATERVIEW offer parking?
Yes, 236 ST WATERVIEW offers parking.
Does 236 ST WATERVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 ST WATERVIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 ST WATERVIEW have a pool?
No, 236 ST WATERVIEW does not have a pool.
Does 236 ST WATERVIEW have accessible units?
No, 236 ST WATERVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 236 ST WATERVIEW have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 ST WATERVIEW does not have units with dishwashers.

